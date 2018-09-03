AP Top Entertainment News at 10:48 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 12:00 am 09/03/2018 12:00am
AP Exclusive: Franklin’s family says eulogy was offensive

NBC’s news chairman defends handling of Weinstein story

New Yorker drops plans to interview Bannon at festival

Sexual harassment complaints strain human rights agencies

From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the ages

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ banks another crazy rich weekend

Aretha’s lack of a will could make things rocky for heirs

Paul McCartney talks of seeing God during psychedelic trip

U2 reschedules Berlin concert after Bono loses voice

Abu Dhabi delays exhibition of da Vinci’s ‘Salvator Mundi’

