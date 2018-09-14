202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 7:43 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 12:00 am 09/14/2018 12:00am
Share

Emmy impostor, trophy injury: awards chief has seen it all

‘Girl, Wash Your Face’ writer Rachel Hollis ready for more

Celebs turn out to help Rihanna’s Diamond Ball shine bright

Review: Underwood struggles to get personal on ‘Cry Pretty’

Ariana Grande laments late ex Mac Miller as ‘sweetest soul’

Vulnerability key to country singer Brett Young’s breakout

Mexico vies for best foreign film Oscar with Cuaron’s ‘Roma’

Tayari Jones and Tommy Orange among book award finalists

Met Opera to start Sunday performances in 2019-20

Hurricane keeps Marvel’s Falcon actor from Comic Con Africa

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500