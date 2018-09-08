AP Top Entertainment News at 9:53 p.m. EDT

A year later, Timothee Chalamet is again turning heads Women rally for gender equality at Toronto Film Festival Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91 Cardi B escorted out of…
A year later, Timothee Chalamet is again turning heads
Women rally for gender equality at Toronto Film Festival
Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91
Cardi B escorted out of fashion party after lunging at Minaj
‘The Rascals’ guitarist Gene Cornish collapses on stage
Cirque du Soleil audience sprayed with oil, show canceled
Mexican director Cuaron’s ‘Roma’ wins top prize at Venice
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26
Miss America hopefuls show their shoes in Boardwalk parade
Kate Spade, the company, honors Kate Spade, the fashion icon
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.