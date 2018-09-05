202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:54 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 12:00 am 09/05/2018 12:00am
Share

Tom Ford looks back on his career with leather and lace

Goop settles over claims its vaginal eggs have health perks

Wisconsin, Florida earn preliminary Miss America wins

Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over ‘defamatory’ TV prank

Cicely Tyson, Kathleen Kennedy among film academy honorees

Review: In ‘The Nun,’ what evil lurks beneath a habit

‘America’s Got Talent,’ Notre Dame football top ratings

Author, actor, Kennedy scion Christopher Lawford dead at 63

Bill Cosby faces lawsuit over unpaid legal fees

Filmmaker says Bannon embraced comparison to Satan

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500