AP Top Entertainment News at 11:55 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 12:00 am 09/07/2018 12:00am
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26

Women celebrate size inclusivity at alternative fashion week

French actor Depardieu in Pyongyang ahead of anniversary

In Trump’s rise, Michael Moore sees the hallmarks of Hitler

John Lennon celebrated with release of commemorative stamp

Study finds diversity in film criticism lacking

Review: New McCartney shows he’s still yearning, learning

Paul McCartney plays concert at New York’s Grand Central

Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn leaving ‘Project Runway’ for Amazon

Vince Vaughn charged with DUI, failing to comply with police

