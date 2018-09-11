AP Top Entertainment News at 10:50 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 12:00 am 09/11/2018 12:00am
Anna Sui opens a grand bazaar at New York Fashion Week

CBS exec’s downfall shows the power _ and limits _ of #MeToo

Wes Gordon takes the reins at Carolina Herrera with volume

Naeem Khan creates an ode in color, black to ’70s New York

Kidman’s metamorphosis in ‘Destroyer’ surprises even herself

Review: McConaughey gives heart to ‘White Boy Rick’

CBS’ King calls on CBS to make report on Moonves public

Miss America ratings fall amid drop of swimsuit competition.

Prosecutors won’t charge Backstreet Boy Nick Carter

Review: Alejandro Escovedo’s passions elevate ‘The Crossing’

Entertainment News
