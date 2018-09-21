AP Top Entertainment News at 8:34 p.m. EDT

Burt Reynolds mourned at small private memorial in Florida Rock On: Michelle Obama book tour is reaching high Jane Fonda, her life and men star in a revealing documentary Freddy Krueger ready to scare the…
Burt Reynolds mourned at small private memorial in Florida
Rock On: Michelle Obama book tour is reaching high
Jane Fonda, her life and men star in a revealing documentary
Freddy Krueger ready to scare the cast of ‘The Goldbergs’
Lauren Daigle wants to break down walls to Christian music
Black Eyed Peas tackle gun violence, immigration in videos
Alzheimer’s opera ‘Sky on Swings’ opens in Philadelphia
Hargitay hails impact of ‘SVU’ as it marks 20 seasons
Mass tourism threatens Croatia’s ‘Game of Thrones’ town
Unreleased Chris Cornell songs to be released in November
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.