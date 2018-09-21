202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 8:34 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 21, 2018 12:00 am 09/21/2018 12:00am
Share

Burt Reynolds mourned at small private memorial in Florida

Rock On: Michelle Obama book tour is reaching high

Jane Fonda, her life and men star in a revealing documentary

Freddy Krueger ready to scare the cast of ‘The Goldbergs’

Lauren Daigle wants to break down walls to Christian music

Black Eyed Peas tackle gun violence, immigration in videos

Alzheimer’s opera ‘Sky on Swings’ opens in Philadelphia

Hargitay hails impact of ‘SVU’ as it marks 20 seasons

Mass tourism threatens Croatia’s ‘Game of Thrones’ town

Unreleased Chris Cornell songs to be released in November

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500