202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:01 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 12:00 am 09/18/2018 12:00am
Share

CBS’ Julie Chen leaves daytime’s ‘The Talk’ in taped message

Record-low viewership for Emmy Awards

Music modernization bill clears another hurdle in Congress

Review: ‘Life Itself’ is star-studded, earnest but lacking

Reality show doc, woman charged with California drug rapes

Phoenix, Reilly bond as outlaw kin in ‘Sisters Brothers’

Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 10-16

Woodward’s “Fear” already a million-seller

German doctors: Pussy Riot poisoning ‘highly plausible’

‘Silly old bear’: New exhibition celebrates Winnie-the-Pooh

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500