AP Top Entertainment News at 11:01 p.m. EDT

CBS’ Julie Chen leaves daytime’s ‘The Talk’ in taped message Record-low viewership for Emmy Awards Music modernization bill clears another hurdle in Congress Review: ‘Life Itself’ is star-studded, earnest but lacking Reality show doc, woman…
CBS’ Julie Chen leaves daytime’s ‘The Talk’ in taped message
Record-low viewership for Emmy Awards
Music modernization bill clears another hurdle in Congress
Review: ‘Life Itself’ is star-studded, earnest but lacking
Reality show doc, woman charged with California drug rapes
Phoenix, Reilly bond as outlaw kin in ‘Sisters Brothers’
Nielsen’s top programs for Sept. 10-16
Woodward’s “Fear” already a million-seller
German doctors: Pussy Riot poisoning ‘highly plausible’
‘Silly old bear’: New exhibition celebrates Winnie-the-Pooh
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.