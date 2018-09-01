AP Top Entertainment News at 9:21 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 12:00 am 09/01/2018 12:00am
Aretha’s lack of a will could make things rocky for heirs

You’ve come a long way, baby: Wigstock now star-studded

Armstrong sons, filmmaker defend moon landing in ‘First Man’

Calls for respect for black America at Franklin funeral

President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul

AP Exclusive: Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Grande

Old-school eulogy at Aretha Franklin funeral ignites wrath

Actress in ‘ER,’ ‘Stand and Deliver’ fatally shot by police

McCain, Franklin tributes show 2 Americas and cultures

Lana Del Rey nixes Israel concert after Palestinian pressure

Entertainment News
