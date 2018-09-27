202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:10 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 12:00 am 09/27/2018 12:00am
Share

T.I. wants to highlight trap music with pop-up museum, album

Bill Murray defends Hoffman over harassment allegations

Rapper Nelly settles with woman over sexual assault lawsuit

Broadcasters, cable news clear schedules for Senate hearing

Winfrey to present literary award to Toni Morrison

Japanese actor Koji Yakusho says his is a solitary craft

Denzel Washington launches August Wilson House renovation

The man who set up Trump Tower meeting seeks to clear name

Celebrity reaction to Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing

Jon Stewart hands out free lunch to construction workers

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500