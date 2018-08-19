Writer, teacher Robley Wilson dies in Florida at age 88

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Writer Robley Wilson, a novelist and poet whose works won numerous awards and who also was an editor and teacher, has died at his home in Florida. He was 88. His…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Writer Robley Wilson, a novelist and poet whose works won numerous awards and who also was an editor and teacher, has died at his home in Florida. He was 88.

His wife, writer Susan Hubbard, confirmed Sunday in an email that Wilson died on Aug. 7 in Orlando surrounded by “family, cats, books, and music.”

Wilson wrote three poetry collections, including “Kingdoms of the Ordinary,” and novels such as “After Paradise,” ”The World Still Melting” and “Who Will Hear Your Secrets”

Wilson taught creative writing at the University of Northern Iowa from 1963 to 1996 and also edited the literary magazine North American Review. In addition, he taught at the University of Iowa, Beloit College, Northwestern University, and Pitzer College.

A memorial service is planned for late September in Maine.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.