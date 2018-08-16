WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended August 12th. FICTION 1. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing) 2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown) 3. “The Hate U Give” by Angie…

Best-Selling Books Week Ended August 12th.

FICTION

1. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

3. “The Hate U Give” by Angie Thomas Balzer & Bray (Harperteen)

4. “Serpentine” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

5. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

7. “Happy Dreamer” by Peter H. Reynolds (Orchard Books)

8. “Paradox” by Catherine Coulter (Gallery Books)

9. “Cottage by the Sea” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

10. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “The Russia Hoax” by Gregg Jarrett (Broadside)

3. “Liars, Leakers and Liberals” by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

4. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

5. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

6. “Unshakable Hope” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Death of a Nation” by Dinesh D’Souza (All Points)

8. “Everything Trump Touches Dies” by Rick Wilson (Free Press)

9. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

10. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Tailspin” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

2. “Serpentine” by Laurell K. Hamilton (Berkley)

3. “Crazy Rich Asians” by Kevin Kwan (Doubleday)

4. “The Chase” by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy)

5. “The Money Shot” by Stuart Woods (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

6. “The Other Woman” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

7. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

8. “The Silent Corner” by Dean Koontz (Random House)

9. “Home” by Harlan Coben (Penguin)

10. “The Red Ledger: 3” by Meredith Wild (Meredith Wild)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

2. “Everything Trump Touches Dies” by Rick Wilson (Free Press)

3. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

4. “Washington: A Life” by Ron Chernow (Penguin)

5. “The Age of Anomaly” by Andrei Polgar (Andrei Polgar)

6. “The Daniel Key” by Anne Graham Lotz (Zondervan)

7. “The Essential Vegetable Cookbook” by S. Haber Brondo (Haber Brondo)

8. “Destiny and Power” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. “Dopesick” by Beth Macy (Little, Brown)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

