202
Home » Entertainment News » UMd. launches first dual-degree…

UMd. launches first dual-degree program with international college

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 15, 2018 2:35 pm 08/15/2018 02:35pm
Share

Some graduate students at the University of Maryland will now be able to earn a dual degree from an institution almost 8,000 miles away, through a new partnership with an India business school.

The College Park school is launching its first dual degree graduate program with an institution outside the University System of Maryland. Participants in the new partnership program will earn a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and a Global Management Program Certificate from S.P. Jain, a leading business school in Mumbai.

Both institutions are members of the Global Business School Network, a nonprofit alliance that connects public and private sector organizations with more than 70 business schools across the world. Nagpurnanand R. Prabhala, a finance professor at the UMd. who has formerly taught at the India School of Business, helped to bring the partnership to Maryland.

“This partnership…will help internationalize our programs…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Education News Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500