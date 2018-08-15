UMd. launches first dual-degree program with international college

Some graduate students at the University of Maryland will now be able to earn a dual degree from an institution almost 8,000 miles away, through a new partnership with an India business school.

The College Park school is launching its first dual degree graduate program with an institution outside the University System of Maryland. Participants in the new partnership program will earn a Master of Quantitative Finance degree from Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business and a Global Management Program Certificate from S.P. Jain, a leading business school in Mumbai.

Both institutions are members of the Global Business School Network, a nonprofit alliance that connects public and private sector organizations with more than 70 business schools across the world. Nagpurnanand R. Prabhala, a finance professor at the UMd. who has formerly taught at the India School of Business, helped to bring the partnership to Maryland.

“This partnership…will help internationalize our programs…