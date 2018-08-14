The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending August 12, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher) 1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 2. Girl, Wash Your Face…

iBook charts for week ending August 12, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

3. The Chase by Elle Kennedy – 9780994054456 – (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

4. Tailspin by Sandra Brown – 9781455572120 – (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (CrownArchetype)

6. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834881 – (Harper)

7. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. The Money Shot by Stuart Woods – 9780735218604 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

