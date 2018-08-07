The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending August 5, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher) 1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 2. The Other Woman by…

iBook charts for week ending August 5, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834881 – (Harper)

3. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (CrownArchetype)

4. Girl, Wash Your Face by Rachel Hollis – 9781400201662 – (Thomas Nelson)

5. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber – 9780399181269 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

10. Paradox by Catherine Coulter – 9781501138140 – (Gallery Books)

