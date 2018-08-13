Ruby Rose deletes Twitter after “Batwoman” hate: “If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone”

The actress has deleted her Twitter account following backlash over her Batwoman casting. She’ll be playing the lesbian superhero in an upcoming CW series, making her the first openly gay lead in a live-action superhero show.

(LOS ANGELES) — Ruby Rose doesn’t need mean tweets in her life.

However, some critics on Twitter argued Rose wasn’t “gay enough” to play Batwoman, while others argued that she isn’t Jewish, like the character. Still others questioned whether she was a good enough actress to play the role.

In her last message on Twitter, as captured by The Hollywood Reporter, the Australian actress addressed the backlash.

“Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian therefore she can’t be batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read,” she wrote. “I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

She added, “When women and when minorities join forces we are unstoppable… when we tear each other down it’s much more hurtful than from any group. But hey/ love a challenge I just wish women and the LGBT community supported each other more.”

Rose concluded that she was “looking forward to getting more than 4 hours of sleep and to break from Twitter to focus all my energy on my next 2 projects. If you need me, I’ll be on my Bat Phone.”

Rose can currently be seen in the country’s number one movie, The Meg.

