Report: Robin Wright marries Clement Giraudet in private ceremony

(FRANCE) — Is Robin Wright a married woman?

The House of Cards actress reportedly got hitched to her boyfriend Clement Giraudet on Saturday, according to Vogue Paris.

While the couple has yet to confirm the nuptials, Wright’s daughter, Dylan Penn, posted a video of guests dancing at a bohemian reception in southern France with the caption, “Weddin vibes.” Pictures of Wright sporting a white lace gown also surfaced on Instagram.

Wright and Giraudet, the head of VIP relations at Saint Laurent, were first spotted together during Paris Fashion Week in September 2017.

Wright was first married to Dane Witherspoon from 1986 to 1988, then to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. She shares two children with Penn, Dylan and Hopper. Wright was also previously engaged to actor Ben Foster.

On November 2, Wright will return as Claire Underwood on the new Kevin Spacey-free season of House of Cards on Netflix.

