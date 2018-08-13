202
New book inspired by rap song ‘The Deep’

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 10:22 am 08/13/2018 10:22am
FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Daveed Diggs poses for a portrait to promote the film "Blindspotting," at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Saga Press announced Monday, Aug. 13, that it is publishing a book inspired by a rap song by Clipping, the experimental featuring Grammy winner and “Hamilton” actor Diggs. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A book coming out next June is going “Deep.”

Saga Press announced Monday that it is publishing a book inspired by a rap song by Clipping, the experimental featuring Grammy winner and “Hamilton” actor Daveed Diggs. “The Deep” is written by Rivers Solomon and tells of an underwater society inhabited by descendants of African slave women.

Clipping is working on new music for the book, timed to its publication. The group plans a vinyl release featuring the song “The Deep” and additional material.

Diggs originated the roles of Thomas Jefferson and the Marquis de Lafayette in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s celebrated musical. He is currently starring in the film “Blindspotting,” which he co-wrote and co-produced.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

700
