MTV launches drive to get young people to vote

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 9:00 am 08/20/2018 09:00am
NEW YORK (AP) — MTV is launching its first-ever drive to encourage young people to register and vote during a midterm election year.

The youth-centric network will unveil the effort at Monday’s Video Music Awards in New York. The drive is aimed at urging fans to make voting a communal effort with their friends.

It hearkens back to MTV’s “Choose or Lose” campaign when Bill Clinton was first elected in 1992. MTV says its effort is non-partisan, but it will be happening at a time when groups favoring Democrats are making a big effort to get young people to the polls.

MTV’s plan will culminate in some 1,000 parties of different sizes across the country on Election Day.

