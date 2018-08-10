202
Home » Entertainment News » Justin Timberlake book coming…

Justin Timberlake book coming in October

By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 12:09 pm 08/10/2018 12:09pm
Share
FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2017 file photo, singer-actor Justin Timberlake attends a special screening of his film, "Wonder Wheel", in New York. Harper Design announced Friday, Aug. 10, that Timberlake has a book out this fall. “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” will feature images from his personal archives and “anecdotes, reflections and observations.” The book comes out October 30. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake is looking back.

The actor and Grammy-winning singer has a book out this fall, Harper Design announced Friday. “Hindsight & All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me” will feature images from his personal archives and “anecdotes, reflections and observations.” The book comes out October 30. It was co-written with Sandra Bark and designed by Michael Bierut. Timberlake said in a statement the book would highlight some of the “important people and places” behind his career. He also said the book would include tributes to his wife, actress Jessica Biel, and 3-year-old son Silas.

According to Harper, Timberlake will touch upon everything from his years with ‘N Sync to his skits on “Saturday Night Live.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500