STORY REMOVED: BC-EU–Greece-Obit-Costa Gavras

Costa Gavras often tackled political issues in his films. He was best known for "Z," a 1969 film which was critical of the Greek dictatorship that ruled the country between 1967 and 1974.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the death of film director Costa Gavras. The story was based on what was believed to be a tweet from the Greek Culture Ministry. The ministry says it came from a fake Twitter account. Gavras is alive and spoke on Greek state television Thursday.

