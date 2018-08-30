STORY REMOVED: BC-EU–Greece-Obit-Costa Gavras

202
By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 9:40 am 08/30/2018 09:40am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Associated Press has withdrawn its story about the death of film director Costa Gavras. The story was based on what was believed to be a tweet from the Greek Culture Ministry. The ministry says it came from a fake Twitter account. Gavras is alive and spoke on Greek state television Thursday.

Entertainment News Government News Latest News Movie News World News
