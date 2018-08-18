202
Home » Entertainment News » Ariana Grande tears up…

Ariana Grande tears up as she recalls Manchester tragedy

By The Associated Press August 18, 2018 1:53 pm 08/18/2018 01:53pm
Share
FILE - In this June 2, 2018 file photo., Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. The singer cried during an interview Friday, Aug. 17, 2018 with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music as she shared thoughts on the 2017 concert in England, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people. She said that terrorists “want you to be afraid,” adding that those who just heard about it in the news had moved on. But for her and others, the challenge became just to “live in the moment” and not be overwhelmed by fear. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The very mention of Manchester still brings Ariana Grande to tears.

The singer cried during an interview Friday with Ebro for Beats 1 on Apple Music as she shared thoughts on the 2017 concert in England, when a suicide bomber killed 22 people.

She said that terrorists “want you to be afraid,” adding that those who just heard about it in the news had moved on. But for her and others, the challenge became just to “live in the moment” and not be overwhelmed by fear.

Her album “Sweetener” includes a song for Manchester survivors, “Get Well Soon.” It was released Friday.

Grande also spoke of fiancé Pete Davidson, of “Saturday Night Live.” She said she hoped to be married within five years, and that she’d “probably” like to have 3 children.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500