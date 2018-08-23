202
George Clooney tops Forbes’ highest-paid actors list

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 7:24 am 08/23/2018 07:24am
George Clooney tops the 2018 Forbes' list of highest-paid actors with $239 million in pretax earnings. See the full top 10 highest-paid actors from Forbes.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Clooney can raise a glass, even if he’s not starring in any hit movies.

The 57-year-old tops the 2018 Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors with $239 million in pretax earnings. Forbes credits up to $1 billion that a British conglomerate said it would pay for Casamigos Tequila, which Clooney co-founded in 2013 with two entrepreneurs. The actor’s wealth also includes additional earnings from endorsements and older movies.

The rankings include on-screen and outside earnings.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson ranked second with $124 million pretax. Forbes says a huge social media following helped Johnson nearly double his 2017 earnings because he’s able to negotiate an extra seven figures over his standard contract for promotion.

Robert Downey Jr. was third with $81 million, followed by Chris Hemsworth with $64.5 million and Jackie Chan’s $45.5 million.

