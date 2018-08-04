AP Top Entertainment News at 8:27 p.m. EDT

Patrick Stewart to reprise ‘Star Trek’ role in new series Random fundraisers could dine with Patrick Dempsey Ai Weiwei says Chinese authorities raze his Beijing studio Royal couple at friend’s wedding on Meghan’s 37th birthday…
Patrick Stewart to reprise ‘Star Trek’ role in new series
Random fundraisers could dine with Patrick Dempsey
Ai Weiwei says Chinese authorities raze his Beijing studio
Royal couple at friend’s wedding on Meghan’s 37th birthday
The Latest: Mrs. Trump spokeswoman: LeBron doing good things
Trump rips LeBron James’ smarts hours before rally in Ohio
‘Tough guys’ urged to audition for new Mark Wahlberg movie
Bluebird jet boat floats again, 51 years after fatal crash
Jessica Lange to return to ‘American Horror Story’
Experts on Russian author Solzhenitsyn to gather in Vermont
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.