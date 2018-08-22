AP Top Entertainment News at 8:41 p.m. EDT

LA prosecutors investigate another Kevin Spacey assault case Four Tops’ “Duke” Fakir recalls times, last talk with Aretha The Latest: Actor says he feared speaking out about assault Actor says he feared speaking out about…
LA prosecutors investigate another Kevin Spacey assault case
Four Tops’ “Duke” Fakir recalls times, last talk with Aretha
The Latest: Actor says he feared speaking out about assault
Actor says he feared speaking out about Argento assault
Nicki Minaj cancels North American tour with Future
Relationship between Trump, Enquirer goes beyond headlines
CBS’ ‘The Big Bang Theory’ to end in 2019 after 12 seasons
Comedy legend Carl Reiner turns Emmy shot into punchline
Lost Jagger-Simon duet found after more than 45 years
Queen Latifah to be honored with Marian Anderson Award
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.