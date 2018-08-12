AP Top Entertainment News at 11:05 p.m. EDT 08/12/2018 12:00am By The Associated Press Share

Jazz superstar, boxing champ added to Italian American mural ‘The Meg’ chomps $44.5M, ‘BlacKkKlansman’ opens strong Soprano Gasdia reboots troubled Verona Arena opera festival From Ailes to Trump: Meet Bill Shine, Trump’s new image man…