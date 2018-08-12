202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:05 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 12, 2018 12:00 am 08/12/2018 12:00am
Share

Jazz superstar, boxing champ added to Italian American mural

‘The Meg’ chomps $44.5M, ‘BlacKkKlansman’ opens strong

Soprano Gasdia reboots troubled Verona Arena opera festival

From Ailes to Trump: Meet Bill Shine, Trump’s new image man

Artists, fans push music festivals to tackle sex harassment

His name is Idris Elba, but will he be first black Bond?

Music festival to honor Charles Neville

Art museum to feature paintings by rocker Mellencamp

Omarosa says she secretly taped her firing, plays audio

V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500