AP Top Entertainment News at 11:41 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 12:00 am 08/31/2018 12:00am
President and stars join in epic farewell to Queen of Soul

The Latest: Franklin funeral bishop apologizes to Grande

Old-school eulogy at Aretha Franklin funeral ignites wrath

McCain, Franklin tributes show 2 Americas and cultures

Actress in ‘ER,’ ‘Stand and Deliver’ fatally shot by police

Armstrong sons, filmmaker defend moon landing in ‘First Man’

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy welcome baby boy

McCain, Franklin services challenge TV networks

Rep. Maxine Waters gives Wakanda salute at Franklin funeral

Groundbreaking alternative paper Village Voice shuts down

