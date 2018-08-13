202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:21 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 13, 2018 12:00 am 08/13/2018 12:00am
Share

Box office Top 20: ‘The Meg’ reels in $45.4 million debut

AP Source: Soul icon Aretha Franklin is seriously ill

Wu’s fight for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ part of a bigger crusade

Sean Young under investigation for alleged laptop theft

American Book Awards honor cultural diversity

Reality White House: Trump, Omarosa trade insults, charges

Male model convicted of murdering rival after online feud

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ spurs conversation over representation

‘The Meg’ chomps $44.5M, ‘BlacKkKlansman’ opens strong

Actor Liev Schreiber set to answer harassment charge

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500