AP Top Entertainment News at 8:11 p.m. EDT

It’s TV love for Schwimmer, Messing on ‘Will & Grace’ Review: Shark thriller ‘The Meg’ goes deep, stays shallow Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category ‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a…
It’s TV love for Schwimmer, Messing on ‘Will & Grace’
Review: Shark thriller ‘The Meg’ goes deep, stays shallow
Backlash follows the addition of popular film Oscar category
‘Superman’ actress Margot Kidder’s death ruled a suicide
Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split
Spike Lee on ‘BlacKkKlansman’: Don’t call it a comeback
Terry Crews: It’s ‘summer of freedom’ for abuse victims
History-making ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ readies for release
Famous Nevada pimp running for office loses brothel license
Bill Clinton’s debut novel is a million seller
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.