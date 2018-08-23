202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 10:29 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 12:00 am 08/23/2018 12:00am
Share

Graffiti painted on home and lawn of ‘Top Chef’

Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Franklin

Trump turns to Fox friend for coveted interview

John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 10th time

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies at age 68

Omarosa memoir sells 34,000 copies during its first week

Janet Jackson to receive award at Black Girls Rock awards

New book to focus on women in Donald Trump’s life

Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown rises above the online hate

Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500