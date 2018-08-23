AP Top Entertainment News at 10:29 p.m. EDT

Graffiti painted on home and lawn of ‘Top Chef’ Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Franklin Trump turns to Fox friend for coveted interview John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 10th time Former…
Graffiti painted on home and lawn of ‘Top Chef’
Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill among all-star lineup for Franklin
Trump turns to Fox friend for coveted interview
John Lennon’s killer denied parole for 10th time
Former Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dies at age 68
Omarosa memoir sells 34,000 copies during its first week
Janet Jackson to receive award at Black Girls Rock awards
New book to focus on women in Donald Trump’s life
Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown rises above the online hate
Steven Tyler sends cease-and-desist to Trump for use of song
