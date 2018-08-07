AP Top Entertainment News at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Nathan Fillion ready for action in ‘The Rookie,’ sort of Post-‘SNL,’ Killam relishes challenge of 1 character Angelina Jolie Pitt wants divorce finalized by year’s end Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion For…
Nathan Fillion ready for action in ‘The Rookie,’ sort of
Post-‘SNL,’ Killam relishes challenge of 1 character
Angelina Jolie Pitt wants divorce finalized by year’s end
Final suspect arrested in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
For ABC’s new ‘A Million Little Things,’ life mirrors art
Ruby Rose cast as lesbian superhero Batwoman for The CW
NBC has best ratings week for a network in 2 months
Gina Rodriguez is engaged to ‘a really cool partner’
Transgender Hollywood seeks recognition, and not just roles
‘The Bachelorette’ and new fiancé ready to move forward
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.