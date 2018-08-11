AP Top Entertainment News at 10:25 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 11, 2018 12:00 am 08/11/2018 12:00am
Artists, fans push music festivals to tackle sex harassment

Music festival to honor Charles Neville

In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa ‘a lowlife’

Nobel Prize-winning author V.S. Naipaul dies at 85

Fox’s Laura Ingraham: I wasn’t talking about race

Ask Marilu Henner about a day and you’ll hear every detail

Justin Timberlake book coming in October

Russia: Hunger-striking filmmaker’s health satisfactory

Trial delayed as rapper Juelz Santana negotiates for deal

Alyssa Milano, Debby Ryan talk ‘Insatiable’ and fat shaming

