AP Top Entertainment News at 11:27 p.m. EDT

Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by Bond questions MTV arrests steep decline in its video awards show Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 13-19 Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely…
Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by Bond questions
MTV arrests steep decline in its video awards show
Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 13-19
Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely
The Latest: Fans say they prayed for rapper on troubled jet
Tony Award-winning actress Barbara Harris dies at age 83
Madonna says she didn’t intend to do tribute to Franklin
‘Crazy Rich Asians’ hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia
Danny Boyle departs James Bond over ‘creative differences’
Argento denies sexual assault, says Bourdain made payment
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.