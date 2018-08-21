202
Home » Entertainment News » AP Top Entertainment News…

AP Top Entertainment News at 11:27 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 12:00 am 08/21/2018 12:00am
Share

Idris Elba not shaken OR stirred by Bond questions

MTV arrests steep decline in its video awards show

Nielsen’s top programs for Aug. 13-19

Rapper Post Malone’s jet blows 2 tires but then lands safely

The Latest: Fans say they prayed for rapper on troubled jet

Tony Award-winning actress Barbara Harris dies at age 83

Madonna says she didn’t intend to do tribute to Franklin

‘Crazy Rich Asians’ hoopla elicits mixed feelings in Asia

Danny Boyle departs James Bond over ‘creative differences’

Argento denies sexual assault, says Bourdain made payment

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500