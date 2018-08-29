AP Top Entertainment News at 10:58 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 29, 2018 12:00 am 08/29/2018 12:00am
The days the music died: A look at funerals of the greats

Fans stream in for 2nd day of Aretha Franklin public viewing

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ pushed, ‘A Quiet Place’ sequel sets date

Fall Preview: Tiffany Haddish takes Hollywood by storm

Review: In the Detroit-set ‘Kin,’ a kid with a very big gun

Hacker of celebrity photos gets 8 months in prison

Kanye West apologizes for saying slavery was ‘a choice’

Computer-screen thriller ‘Searching’ transcends its gimmick

Hacktivist drama ‘Mr. Robot’ to end with 4th season in 2019

John Krasinski tackles terror, career shift in ‘Jack Ryan’

Entertainment News
