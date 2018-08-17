AP Top Entertainment News at 11:16 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 12:00 am 08/17/2018 12:00am
AP source: It’s not just audio, Manigault Newman has video

Aretha Franklin’s funeral set for Aug. 31 in Detroit

MTV VMAs working to craft tribute for Aretha Franklin

Stan Lee gets 3-year restraining order against ex-adviser

A focused Mackenzie Phillips takes it one day at a time

In a comeback season for Hollywood, a summer without bombs

Producer who worked with Franklin recalls great performances

In Franklin’s anthems, women heard an empowering message

Jefferson Airplane co-founder: Botched surgery ruined career

Miss America: Leadership bullied, manipulated, silenced me

Entertainment News
