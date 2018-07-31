The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending July 29, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher) 1. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834881 – (Harper) 2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487…

iBook charts for week ending July 29, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834881 – (Harper)

2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (Crown Archetype)

3. The Naked Truth by Vi Keeland – 9781942215844 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

4. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Snow Bride by Debbie Macomber – 9781488095856 – (MIRA Books)

6. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (Atria Emily Bestler Books)

8. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

10. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber – 9780399181269 – (Random House Publishing Group)

