Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Sheen is suing the National Enquirer, saying that the magazine defamed him by alleging he sexually assaulted teen actor Corey Haim.

In papers filed Friday in Los Angeles, Sheen called the tabloid’s allegations “ridiculous” and “disgusting.” The Enquirer’s Nov. 8 edition includes a quote from actor Dominick Brascia, saying that Sheen had assaulted Haim when he was in his mid-teens and Sheen around 20. Sheen and Haim, who died in 2010, both appeared in the 1986 release “Lucas.” Brascia told the Enquirer that the assault came during the film’s production.

Sheen is seeking unspecified damages.

The Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc., said in a statement Saturday that it looked “forward to litigating” the case and welcomed the chance to expose Sheen’s “depravities.”

