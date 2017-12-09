AP Top Entertainment News at 10:08 p.m. EST

‘Last Jedi’ premiere kicks off with droids, Daisy Ridley
Tears, pomp, extravagance as France mourns rocker Hallyday
Could a law to bring down the mob be used in Weinstein case?
Boyega escapes Atlanta snow, makes ‘Last Jedi’ premiere
Charlie Sheen sues tabloid over assault allegation
Cambodian community screens Jolie’s drama about Khmer Rouge
Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Logic shine at Jingle Ball concert
Archaeologists discover 2 ancient tombs in Egypt’s Luxor
Anita Hill says Thomas, Weinstein part of arc toward justice
‘Big Little Lies’ back for season 2 with Kidman, Witherspoon
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.