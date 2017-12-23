AP Top Entertainment News at 8:03 p.m. EST

MSNBC drops Joan Walsh as paid contributor; followers upset

Matt Damon’s father dies of cancer at 74; had blood disease

Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein dies unexpectedly at 40

Conductor Dutoit denies sexual misconduct allegations

Bob Givens, veteran animator of Bugs Bunny, dead at 99

Teacher cuts finger, still wins Food Network cookie contest

Ouster of top conductors creates scramble for replacements

Replacing conductors creates musical podiums

APNewsBreak: Carey returns to ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Who’s next: End of an era as “Doctor Who” gets a new star

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.