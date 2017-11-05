Tom Hanks helps with marriage proposal at book festival

201.5
By The Associated Press November 5, 2017 10:44 am 11/05/2017 10:44am
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Oscar-winning actor and author Tom Hanks used a Texas Book Festival appearance to help a couple get engaged.

Hanks was in Austin on Saturday and spoke to hundreds of listeners about his new book “Uncommon Type: Some Stories.”

Hanks at one point told the crowd that he was bored of taking their questions and wanted to ask one himself.

Hanks then pulled out a piece of paper and said that a man in the crowd, Ryan McFarling, had a question for a woman named Nikki Young. Hanks said the question was: “Nikki, will you marry me?”

The couple went on stage, McFarling got down on one knee and gave Young a ring.

Hanks then hugged the newly engaged woman and offered his best wishes to the couple.

