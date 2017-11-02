Justice Sonia Sotomayor working on 3 books for young people

NEW YORK (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has a crowded book publishing schedule.

Sotomayor is working on three books for young people, Penguin Random House told The Associated Press on Thursday. She will be adapting her best-selling memoir “My Beloved World” for middle-graders. She will collaborate with illustrator Lulu Delacre on a picture-book autobiography about important books for her, “Turning Pages.” And she and illustrator Rafael Lopez plan a picture book about “childhood differences.” The two memoirs are scheduled for next fall. The book about childhood differences is expected in 2019.

Sotomayor, appointed to the court by President Barack Obama in 2009, said in a statement issued through her publisher that she hoped her book would show “happy endings are possible” even for struggling families.

