Guardian journalist has book coming on Trump and Russia

NEW YORK (AP) — A journalist who has reported on the so-called “Steele Dossier” compiled on Donald Trump has a book coming out Nov. 16.

Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday that Luke Harding’s “Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win” will be a detailed narrative on Trump’s connections with the Russians.

Harding is a foreign correspondent for The Guardian. He met last year with former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, whose dossier on Trump contains explosive allegations about the president and Russia. The book also investigates such Trump aides and family members as Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager who was indicted last week for money laundering and other charges.

Harding said in a statement that the Trump-Russia story is one of “follow the money,” a phrase dating back to the Watergate scandals.

“The key to the Trump-Russia story is being able to follow the money, see what deals were made when and by whom, and what relationships were being cultivated and why,” he said.

According to Vintage, a Penguin Random House imprint, “Harding identifies companies, real-estate transactions, offshore banks, international banks, computer hacking, secret meetings, dead spies, a multimillion-dollar trail of money with circumspect payouts and a surfeit of evidence that led to the most shocking election in American history.”

