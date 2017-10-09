WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS

Best-Selling Books Week Ended October 1.

FICTION

1. “Sleeping Beauties” by Stephen King, Owen King (Scribner)

2. “Don’t Let Go” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

3. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

4. “A Column of Fire” by Ken Follett (Viking)

5. “Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties” by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic)

6. “Haunted” by J. Patterson & J.O. Born (Little, Brown and Company)

7. “To Be Where You Are” by Jan Karon (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

8. “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye” by David Lagercrantz (Knopf Publishing Group)

9. “The Cuban Affair: A Novel” by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

10. “A Legacy of Spies” by John le Carre (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. “Killing England” by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company)

2. “What Happened” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Braving the Wilderness” by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “The TB12 Method” by Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster)

5. “Food Can Fix It” by Mehmet Oz (Scribner)

6. “The Paradigm” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

7. “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat” by Katy Tur (Dey Street Books)

8. “Blue Ocean Shift: Beyond Competing” by W. Chan Kim and Renee Mauborgne (Hachette)

9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. “Anxious for Nothing” by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

FICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Don’t Let Go” by Harlan Coben (Dutton)

2. “Sleeping Beauties” by Stephen King, Owen King (Scribner)

3. “The Late Show” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. “Her Last Goodbye” by Melinda Leigh (Montlake romance)

5. “Archangel’s Viper” by Nalini Singh (Penguin)

6. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate (Random House)

7. “The Cuban Affair: A Novel” by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

8. “A Column of Fire” by Ken Follett (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. “Second Chance Girl” by Susan Mallery (Harlequin)

10. “Borrowed Dreams” by Debbie Macomber (Random House)

NONFICTION E-BOOKS

1. “Killing England” by Bill O’Reilly & Martin Dugard (Henry Holt & Company, Inc.)

2. “What Happened” by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

3. “This Time Together” by Carol Burnett (Crown/Archetype)

4. “Indian Instant Pot Cookbook” by Urvashi Pitre (Urvashi Pitre)

5. “Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat” by Katy Tur (HarperCollins)

6. “Food Rules” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

7. “The Smear” by Sharyl Atkisson (HarperCollins)

8. “Skinnytastte Fast and Slow” by Gina Homolka (Potter/TenSpeed/Harmony)

9. “Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “The Naked Lady Who Stoood on Her Head” by Dr. Gary Small (HarperCollins)

NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85 percent of the nation’s book sales. Print-book data providers include all major booksellers and Web retailers, and food stores. E-book data providers include all major e-book retailers. Free e-books and those sold for less than 99 cents are excluded. The fiction and nonfiction lists in all formats include both adult and juvenile titles; the business list includes only adult titles. The combined lists track sales by title across all print and e-book formats; audio books are excluded. Refer questions to Michael.Boone(at)wsj.com.

