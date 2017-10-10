The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending October 8, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List – Paid Books

1. Origin by Dan Brown – 9780385542692 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

2. The Cuban Affair by Nelson DeMille – 9781501101748 – (Simon & Schuster)

3. Don’t Let Go by Harlan Coben – 9780698411661 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

4. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng – 9780735224308 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye by David Lagercrantz – 9780451494337 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Mind Over Matter by Nora Roberts – 9781488027062 – (Silhouette)

7. Enemy of the State by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn – 9781476783543 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

8. Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate – 9780425284698 – (Random House Publishing Group)

9. A Column of Fire by Ken Follett – 9780735224476 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Sun and Her Flowers by Rupi Kaur – 9781449488895 – (Andrews McMeel Publishing)

(copyright) 2017 Apple Inc.

____

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.