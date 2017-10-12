Isaacson’s new book celebrates genius of Leonardo da Vinci

NEW YORK (AP) — Researching the life of Leonardo da Vinci left Walter Isaacson in a playful mood.

Isaacson, 65, sees “Leonardo da Vinci” as the culmination of his biographies about innovators that include works on Steve Jobs, Benjamin Franklin and Albert Einstein. Long fascinated by those who wedded logic and creativity, he says da Vinci not only left us with dazzling works of art and scientific breakthroughs, but also was a model for a more joyous and spontaneous way of life. Isaacson spent extensive time with Jobs, but his book on da Vinci, who died in 1519, seems more personal. Isaacson doesn’t just describe the “Mona Lisa” and other paintings, but adds analysis and reflection.

The new book comes out Oct. 17.

