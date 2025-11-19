Photos of Marjorie Taylor Greene with Epstein survivors before the vote on releasing files

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a longtime loyalist of President Donald Trump, joined other Republicans outside the…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a longtime loyalist of President Donald Trump, joined other Republicans outside the Capitol with several survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse, before Congress voted to force the Justice Department to release files related to the convicted sex offender.

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, once signed into law, would require the release, within 30 days, of files and communications about Epstein and the investigation into his death. The legislation passed Tuesday exempts some parts of the case files. The Justice Department could withhold personally identifiable information of victims, child sexual abuse materials and information deemed by the Trump administration to be classified for national defense or foreign policy.

