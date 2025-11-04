AP Race Call: Zohran Mamdani, a self-described democratic socialist, elected New York City mayor

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Zohran Mamdani was elected mayor of New York City on Tuesday. Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew…

Mamdani defeated former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. He will replace Mayor Eric Adams, who dropped his reelection bid in September but remained on the ballot.

Mamdani is a self-described democratic socialist and 34-year-old state assemblymember who will be the city’s youngest mayor in over a century.

He entered the general election as the favorite following a 12-point victory in the ranked choice Democratic primary earlier this year.

Mamdani’s digitally savvy campaign, which was laser-focused on cost-of-living issues, electrified New Yorkers. He drew scorn from critics including President Donald Trump. The Associated Press declared Mamdani the winner at 9:34 p.m. EST.

