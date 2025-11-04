Live Radio
AP Race Call: Minneapolis mayor’s race advances to ranked choice voting

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 10:51 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Minneapolis mayor’s race will advance to ranked choice voting after none of the candidates received at least 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s election.

Minneapolis allows voters to rank up to three candidates in its municipal races. The field for mayor included more than a dozen candidates. As of 10:41 p.m. EST, Jacob Frey and Omar Fateh had received the most first-choice results.

