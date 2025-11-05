Live Radio
Home » Election News » AP Race Call: Menefee…

AP Race Call: Menefee and Edwards advance to a runoff for U.S. House in Texas’ 18th District

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 12:52 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards advanced to a runoff to fill Texas’ 18th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Neither candidate received the majority of the vote in the all-party contest, which is necessary to win the seat outright.

Gov. Greg Abbott will set the date for a special runoff election. The Houston-based seat has been vacant since Rep. Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, died in March. Turner was first elected to the Congress in 2024, after serving as mayor of Houston for two terms. The Associated Press declared the runoff at 12:47 a.m. EST.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Election News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up