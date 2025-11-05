AP Race Call: Menefee and Edwards advance to a runoff for U.S. House in Texas’ 18th District

WASHINGTON (AP) — Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards advanced to a runoff to fill Texas’ 18th Congressional District on Tuesday.…

Neither candidate received the majority of the vote in the all-party contest, which is necessary to win the seat outright.

Gov. Greg Abbott will set the date for a special runoff election. The Houston-based seat has been vacant since Rep. Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, died in March. Turner was first elected to the Congress in 2024, after serving as mayor of Houston for two terms. The Associated Press declared the runoff at 12:47 a.m. EST.

