AP Race Call: Maine voters reject changes to election administration in the state

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maine voters on Tuesday rejected a ballot measure that would significantly change how the state administers its elections.

The measure would have required photo ID for all forms of voting and shortens the absentee voting period by two days. It also prohibited requests for absentee ballots by phone or family members, ended ongoing absentee voter status for seniors and people with disabilities, banned prepaid postage on absentee ballot return envelopes and limited the number of ballot drop boxes, among other provisions.

The Associated Press declared the measure rejected at 9:54 p.m. EST.

